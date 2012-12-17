Billboard -- Popular girl group Secret were set to make a big comeback with their latest single "Talk That." The melancholy, nostalgic ballad was perfect for winter and Secret had just recently landed themselves another Top 10 single with the funky "Poison" just a few months back. Yet tragedy struck Tuesday (Dec. 11) when the van carrying the four members flipped after hitting an icy patch on a curvy road.

All members were treated at the hospital but soon released except for Zinger with a cracked rib and bruised lung requiring a two to four week recovery. The Secret vocalist was recently discharged but last night (Dec. 16) was readmitted to the hospital for additional care. There is hope she will be able to perform in year-end promotions, but her agency, TS Entertainment, has made it clear her health is more important.

Despite Secret canceling all promotional activities until Dec. 28 to focus on the girls' health, "Talk That" shoots up the chart this week rising from No. 67 to No. 6.

Lee Seung Gi, with his boy-next-door good looks and heart-melting voice, has secured himself a three-week reign atop the K-Pop Hot 100 with his newest single, "Return." This is Lee Seung Gi's second chart topping, the follow-up to his "Era Of Love," which went to No. 1 in Oct. 2011. Earning a second No. 1 puts him the same league as top K-pop names BIGBANG, Wonder Girls, IU, and T-ara. "Return" is an addictive piece with beautiful lyrics that illustrate a man's desire to go back to a memorable time in his life.

Yang Yoseob, lead singer of the popular boy band B2ST, released his first solo project, "The First Collage." with first single "Caffeine" staying strong at No. 3 for a second week. "Caffeine," featuring band mate Yong Jun Hyung (who co-composed the track with composer Kim Taeju), is a sophisticated violin and guitar focused track. It compares his inability to get over a past love to a caffeine addiction. The music video, which has been viewed more than a million times since its release, showcases Yoseob's masculinity and his precise "wire choreography" moves.

Young solo star JUNIEL has made a big return to the charts as her catchy new single "Bad Man" nabs another week in the Top 10, this week falling to No. 8, from No. 5). The song and video play similar to a Taylor Swift single -- JUNIEL look sweet and innocent in a cottage and forest playing guitar while bashing the "bad man" in the lyrics. JUNIEL is a force to be reckoned with on the K-Pop Hot 100 earning a longstanding hit with her Top 10 single "illa illa." With young female singers like Lee Hi, IU, and HyunA finding longstanding hits on the chart recently, expect this one to be around awhile.

