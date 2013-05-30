KaDee Strickland and Jason Behr have a baby on the way! The actress -- whose character, Charlotte King, welcomed triplets during the final season of Private Practice -- is pregnant with her first child, Strickland's rep tells Us Weekly.

The Fever Pitch actress, 37, and her Breakout Kings husband, 39, will become parents this fall. The actors met on the set of the 2004 movie The Grudge, and Behr popped the question the following year.

"It was completely shocking, and it happened on my 30th birthday," Strickland told Glamour of the Roswell star's proposal. "I thought the celebration was for my birthday and had no idea that the flip side of that would be an engagement. Pretty special." The couple tied the knot in Ojai, Calif. in November 2006.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: KaDee Strickland Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Jason Behr