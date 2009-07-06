Three months after announcing that he left Fox's House to work for the White House, Kal Penn has started his new job, the Associated Press reports.

After campaigning for President Barack Obama last year, Penn officially began work as a liaison between the White House and Asian communities in the Office of Public Liaison on Monday.

The 31-year-old actor -- who said he will use his given name, Kalpen Modi, while working in politics -- said his new job, which focuses on connecting Obama with Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities and arts groups, has nothing to do with acting.

"I expect to be treated just like any other staff member," he told reporters on a conference call.

Penn described the public liaison office as the "front door to the White House." He said his job would be engaging with constituent communities and making sure they feel that they have a voice.

The star, who said he didn't mind the pay cut that came with leaving Hollywood for public service, admitted that his morning routine before his first day was like any other's.

"I brushed my teeth," he said. "I did floss, used mouthwash... took the bus to work, same thing that everybody does."