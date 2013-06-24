Kanye West calls Kim Kardashian his "true love," Paula Deen will face Matt Lauer after her Food Network firing, and NeNe Leakes remarries Gregg Leakes: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Monday, June 24, in the roundup!

1. Kanye Calls Kim His "True Love," Clashes With Kris Jenner in W Interview

New parents Kanye West and Kim Kardashian aren't engaged just yet -- but the rapper, 36, already has has mother-in-law-esque clashes with Kris Jenner. In a new, extensive interview with W magazine conducted before daughter North West's June 15 birth, West calls Kardashian his "true love," and even lets the reporter listen in during a tense, awkward moment with Kardashian's momager Jenner, 56.

2. Exclusive: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's Baby North West: Her Birth Weight Revealed

North West is a tiny treasure! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their little girl, nicknamed "Nori" about five weeks early -- and, a close source tells Us Weekly exclusively, the reality star and rapper's baby weighed in at 4 pounds, 15 ounces at birth. "She's tiny and perfect," another source tells Us. "She looks just like Kim -- with her dark hair and some of her features."

3. Paula Deen to Face Matt Lauer on Today Show After Food Network Firing

Paula Deen is usually the one doing the cooking when she appears on TV, but on Wednesday, June 26, she'll be in the hot seat as Matt Lauer grills her on the details of her recent racial slur scandal. The beleaguered chef, 66, was supposed to appear on the TODAY show last Friday but bailed at the last minute because she was too "exhausted"; she has since rescheduled the interview. "She has told us she will be here this time," Lauer announced on Monday, June 24.

4. NeNe Leakes Remarries Gregg Leakes: New Pictures and Details!

NeNe Leakes' second wedding to Gregg Leakes was twice as nice as their first! As previously reported by Us Weekly, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her ex-husband tied the knot again on Saturday, June 22. The nuptials were filmed for NeNe's upcoming spinoff, I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding, premiering this fall on Bravo.

5. Rachel Zoe Steps Out After Second Pregnancy Announcement: Picture

Rachel Zoe's baby bump isn't on display just yet. On Friday, June 21 -- just one day after Us Weekly exclusively broke the news of the celebrity stylist and fashion designer's second pregnancy -- the pregnant style icon stepped out in L.A. Zoe wore a black chiffon dress with a cream-colored Chanel blazer and peep-toe platforms. The mom-to-be accessorized with a gold necklace and oversized sunglasses.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kanye Calls Kim His "True Love," Paula Deen will Face Matt Lauer: Top 5 Stories