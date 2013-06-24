New parents Kanye West and Kim Kardashian aren't engaged just yet -- but the rapper, 36, already has had mother-in-law-esque clashes with Kris Jenner. In a new, extensive interview with W magazine conducted before daughter North West's June 15 birth, West calls Kardashian his "true love," and even lets the reporter listen in during a tense, awkward moment with Kardashian's momager, Jenner, 56.

In the piece, W's Christopher Bagley visits the "Awesome" rapper at his Paris apartment around 10 p.m.; pregnant Kim, 32, has already flown back home, but her brother Rob Kardashian (along with model girlfriend Naza Jafarian) are "sprawled on West's gigantic Living Divani sofa," Bagley reveals. Mother Jenner drops by to see the Paris flat for the first time. "This is amazing!" she marvels of the intensely decorated space. West then plays Jenner an unfinished song from his "Yeezus" album, "Awesome," which is about his pregnant love.

Jenner praises the track, Bagley writes, and says "Great job!" Somewhat offended by the compliment, West teases the talk show host. "Great job? Great job, Baccarat, for making a glass that can hold liquid! Great job, belt loops, for keeping my pants up!" Undeterred, Jenner gets ready to leave -- hugging West and noting, "I love you. You know where to find us, at the [hotel] George V. Call us tomorrow, if you want."

Quips Bagley: "It seems apparent to everyone, including Jenner, that West will not call."

Tension or not with Jenner, designer West passionately defends his girlfriend of over one year, and insists to W that he's not the mastermind behind Kardashian's talked-about fashion makeover. "Nobody can tell my girl what to do," he says of Kardashian, who's been wearing much more haute couture designs since their relationship began. "She just needed to be given some platforms of information to work from."

He adds that her fashion risks are a testament to their love. "One beautiful thing is that as she discovers it, the world discovers it. For her to take that risk in front of the world, it just shows you how much she loves me."

Observing that Kanye, in the months leading up to North West's birth "has been dutifully making his homes more baby friendly," Bagley also asks West if he had any misgivings about appearing with his baby mama her famous family on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." "Oh, that's just all for love," he explains. "It's simply that. At a certain point, or always, love is more important than any branding, or any set of cool people, or attempting to impress anyone. Because true love is just the way you feel ... Thoughts and feelings can disagree sometimes."

