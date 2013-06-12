Don't believe the rumors. Kanye West did not cheat on pregnant girlfriend Kim Kardashian, despite recent reports claiming otherwise. West's rep is setting the record straight amid allegations made by model Leyla Ghobadi that she and the rapper have hooked up multiple times in the last year.

"This most recent attack on Kanye West and his family is totally without merit," his rep tells Us Weekly in a statement. "It's a blatant attempt by a misguided individual who is clearly seeking publicity, and another in a series of malicious stories drummed up by non-credible 'news' sources."

"This is a sad attempt to hurt two people trying to live their lives," the rep adds of parents-to-be West and Kardashian, who are set to welcome a baby girl in July.

In fact, the 36-year-old hip hop star recently told The New York Times that he enjoys commitment. In a new Q&A, headlined "Behind the Mask," West called his 32-year-old reality star girlfriend an "amazing person that [he's] in love with."

"Any woman that you're in love with or that loves you is going to command a certain amount of, you know, energy. It's actually easier to focus, in some ways," he told the Times. "I'm the type of rock star that likes to have a girlfriend, you know? I'm the type of soul that likes to be in love and likes to be able to focus. And that inspires me."

Later, he added that he "would do anything" to protect Kardashian and their daughter. "Like, this is my baby," he said. "This isn't America's baby."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kanye West Did Not Cheat on Pregnant Kim Kardashian: Rep