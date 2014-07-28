Kanye West has scored a legal victory against the creators of an online currency named after him after a judge issued a default ruling in the rapper's favor.

The "Stronger" hit-maker filed suit in New York in January in a bid to stop the exchange of the Coinye West cryptocurrency amid allegations the product's creators were trying to trade off his name.

In March, West filed an amended suit naming the defendants, and last week, he requested a default judgment to end the case after nine of the 12 persons named failed to respond to the accusations.

A judge has since ruled in his favor and the three who did reply to the lawsuit, Richard McCord, David McEnery and Harry Willis, have settled with West, according to Billboard.com. However, McCord also denied his involvement with the creation of the online currency.