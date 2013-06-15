It may be Father's Day weekend, but Kanye West made sure his love, new mom Kim Kardashian, felt #1. As Us Weekly exclusively reported on Saturday, June 15, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star gave birth five weeks early at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, Calif., and West was right by her side during the delivery.

Although the jet-setting rapper has been busy promoting his upcoming album, Yeezus, in recent weeks, a source tells Us that he wouldn't have missed the arrival of the couple's bundle of joy for anything.

"Of course, Kanye was there with Kim when she went to the hospital and had the baby," the source explains. "She started to feel sick late last night [Friday] and was having contractions."

Speculation that the E! reality show star, 32, went into labor started late Friday night, when West, 36, didn't show up to a planned appearance at his own record release party at Milk Hangar Studios in Los Angeles. But a source tells Us that the rapper was intent on staying by Kardashian's side when she started feeling ill.

Now that mom and baby are happy and healthy, a hospital source tells Us that the family is enjoying their special time together. "They're all doing great and amazing," the source adds.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kanye West Was Right by Kim Kardashian's Side During Birth