"American Idol" judge Kara DioGuardi has set the record straight on Adam Lambert's buzzed-about sexuality: He's gay.

"I don't think that Adam was ever in [the closet]," she says in a taped interview airing Friday on ABC's "The View."

"I think he was always openly out." Walters then asked again if Lambert -- who has never publicly said he's gay -- "was always openly out."

"I think he was," DioGuardi replies. "I mean, from what I've seen ... I do. I never thought he wasn't."

Lambert has so far skirted questions about his sexuality (although he is rumored to announce he's gay in an upcoming issue of Rolling Stone).

Asked by Barbara Walters whether Lambert's perceived sexuality may have influenced "Idol" voters, DioGuardi says, "Well, first of all, I hope not ... because we should be judging on talent and viability in the music industry and they both [Lambert and winner Kris Allen] had that."

"I know who I am," Lambert recently told Entertainment Weekly.

"I'm an honest guy, and I'm just going to keep on singing," added the 27-year-old San Diego native, who has appeared on websites dressed in drag.

Simon Cowell previously told TV Guide that "Idol" has "never had an issue" with Lambert's sexuality and called it a "huge step forward" -- but never revealed if he's out.

More on Wonderwall:

Hollywood's ladies in leather

LOL Pics: the week's most outrageous celebrity photos

More on MSN:

Photos: Adam Lambert

Photos: American Idol Season 8

More on US Weekly:

Look back at the most controversial "Idol" contestants of all time

See which "Idol" stars have gotten married or had babies

Check out 20 unforgettable moments from the "Idol" finale

Look back at the weight ups and downs of your favorite "Idol" stars