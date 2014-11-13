The Kardashians apparently weren't keeping up the calendar!

The made-for-reality-tv family has a history of sending out over-the-top Christmas cards, but family friends shouldn't be waiting by their mailboxes this year, because the family isn't doing one.

"I think what we're going to do this year is -- we're a little confused this year because we ran out of time," Kim Kardashian told Glamour U.K.

But, have no fear. As usual, the family always has a Plan B.

Kim said, "I think this is the first year that we're not doing our card, but what we're going to do is, at our Christmas party we have this amazing photo booth so we're going to do like a compilation and do a New Year's card."

"So we're all going to get together at the beginning of the party and make sure that we all get photos together and do this whole thing," she continued. "So that's kind of what we came up with, but we're kind of sad, we just couldn't get it together. And where is everyone? Y'know, this one doesn't want to be in it, this one does want to be in it, so who knows …"

If all else fails, maybe the family can send out a copy of Paper Magazine to give friends their Kardashian fix -- They can see a whole lot of Kardashian there!