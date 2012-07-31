Guess Karl Lagerfeld never got caught up in Pippa fever last year.

Never one to mince words, the 78-year-old designer had some choice things to say about Kate Middleton's curvaceous, scene-stealing sister, 28.

The creative director for Chanel told British paper The Sun that he's a huge fan of the Duchess of Cambridge, 30. "Kate Middleton has a nice silhouette and she is the right girl for that boy [William] . . . I like that kind of woman. I like romantic beauties."

Kate's maid of honor? Not so much!

"On the other hand, her sister struggles," Lagerfeld sniped. "I don't like the sister's face. She should only show her back," he said of Pippa, whose backside became one of the world's most coveted after she memorably filled out her bridesmaid's dress at Kate's royal wedding on April 29.

At least Pippa is in famous company. Back in February, Lagerfeld dissed another British woman having a major moment: Adele.

"The thing at the moment is Adele. She is a little too fat, but she has a beautiful face and a divine voice," he Metro Paris.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Karl Lagerfeld Slams Pippa Middleton: I Don't Like Her Face