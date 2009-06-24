Entertainment Tonight.Kate Gosselin says she feels like she failed at her marriage.

In an exclusive interview posted on People.com, the mother of eight explains that she is torn over the decision to split from her husband.

"On a good day, I feel relief," Kate says, curled up in a chair in her living room. "On a bad day, I feel failure."

More of her interview will be featured in the new issue of People magazine, on stands July 6.

