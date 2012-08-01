She made for must-see TV during her high profile stint on Dancing With the Stars in 2010, but no one is more relieved that Kate Gosselin is sitting out this fall's all-star season than Gosselin herself!

"I count each one to be braver than perhaps I could be to face the immense amount of fear, nerves and criticism that no doubt comes with the dancing shoes. And to do it all over again? I am amazed and impressed!" mom of eight Gosselin raved on her CouponCabin.com blog of returning celebs Bristol Palin, Joey Fatone, Kirstie Alley and the nine others competing this fall. "My feet are sore and blistering for you already."

As Gosselin, 37, watches from her home in Pennsylvania, she's limbering up her dialing fingers to vote for her fellow season 10 contestant Pamela Anderson, who is making a return appearance as an all-star.

Earlier this month, EW.com reported Gosselin was interested in lacing up her dancing shoes again, but that ABC rejected her, declaring her current "storyline" not interesting enough.

"In my opinion, she's braver than brave because she was not a finalist in our season and is the only contestant going into Season 15 with that status. It may seem little, but it's the little things that can mess with your head! I know Pam will block it out and conquer it."

Though she may be going into this fall's season as an underdog, Anderson, 45, has kept dancing since wrapping her season 10 stint thanks to shows similar to DWTS in Israel and Australia. "I'm eager to get back into it and get back in shape," Anderson reasoned at a TCA press panel earlier this month.

Premiering September 25, Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars will also include Helio Castroneves, Shawn Johnson, Drew Lachey, Gilles Marini, Kelly Monaco, Apollo Ohno, Melissa Rycroft and Emmitt Smith. Competing for the final, 13th slot, to be determined by viewers are Sabrina Bryan, Kyle Massey and Carson Kressley.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Gosselin Rejected for Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars