File this under: huh? Kate Hudson is turning back the clock in her love life.

The actress was spotted out all weekend with none other than Nick Jonas. First, the duo was seen hanging out at Disney World in Orlando. She also went to his show on Sept. 26. The next day, they were spotted having brunch in Miami.

On Sept. 9, Kate was seen leaving his show in New York, too, so this may have been brewing for a few weeks.

The 36-year-old and the 23-year-old are not believed to be dating, but TMZ reports that the two have "absolutely hooked up."

Earlier this year, rumors abounded that Kate was cozying up with "Dancing With The Stars" pro Derek Hough. The two have been linked several times since she and Matt Bellamy called off their engagement late last year.

Nick, one of the hottest commodities in entertainment, was most recently linked to Kendall Jenner.

"They had a flirty chemistry from the start," a source said at the time, adding that timing was right, considering Nick had just broken up with girlfriend Olivia Culpo. "Nick was single and looking to date and there was an obvious attraction," the source said. "He absolutely thinks she's hot."