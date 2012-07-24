NEW YORK (AP) -- Despite having a closet that most women would envy, Kate Hudson likes staying in her PJs for as long as she can into the day.

Mornings, she says, are her favorite time with her sons — and that means a lot of pajama time. "I love to see them wake up with their sleepy faces. It's when you see their personalities and how they deal with the morning," she says.

Bingham, who is 1, has blond hair that's long in some places, short in others, the 33-year-old actress says, and the morning is when it all sticks up. Her 8-year-old son, Ryder, asks for "5 more minutes" in bed but still eagerly comes to the table for breakfast.

"I like happy mornings. I grew up with happy mornings," says Hudson, the daughter of Goldie Hawn. "My parents were up and active and making breakfast, and that's what I try to do, but I usually do it in my nightie."

When it's time to get dressed on days she's not working, there are three choices, especially if she knows the paparazzi she doesn't love are lingering: She'll stay at home in comfy clothes that are only slightly elevated from her bedtime get-up, pull out the sunglasses with the biggest lenses she can find and otherwise stick to her favorite flowing tops and dresses, or put together a buzz-worthy ensemble that might help get some positive publicity for the designer.

Fashion, she adds, is one of the easiest — and favorite — parts of her job.

What are some things in her wardrobe? Turquoise jewelry, Emilio Pucci prints, a vintage Halston cape (she's still waiting for the right occasion to wear it) and the cheetah jeans and black flapper dress from her recent photo shoot for Ann Taylor's fall ad campaign. Hudson is reprising her role as spokesmodel.

"I definitely have more of an easy style," she says. "I hate the word bohemian, but it sort of is."

Hudson is the first celebrity signed to Ann Taylor for three consecutive seasons, but there have been many other stars, including Demi Moore, Heidi Klum and Katie Holmes. Hudson says she can't worry too much about those who came before her — or will come after her. "When you're in this business as actresses and models, you know everyone is replaceable. Enjoy it while it's happening. Take each day as it's presented to you."

However, Hudson is planning for the day when she has a beneficiary of her healthy fashion habit.

"I archive a lot of my pieces — from when Stella (McCartney) was at Chloe and Tom Ford at YSL and Gucci," Hudson says. "My mom never kept her clothes. She was big into (Azzedine) Alaia clothes and she didn't keep them! She also had Ossie Clark dresses from the `70s, and I never got to wear them, so I decided when and if I have a little girl in my life, maybe she'll be into them and want to go into my closet someday."

