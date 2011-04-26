First comes love, then baby, then marriage!

Kate Hudson is engaged to Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy, her beau of nearly a year and father to her unborn child. Hudson, 32, made the surprise announcement on Wednesday's "Today Show."

Interviewing Hudson (who's promoting her flick, "Something Borrowed"), Matt Lauer noticed a giant, square-cut engagement ring on her finger.

Confirming her engagement for the first time, Hudson said, "I haven't really announced it, I was waiting for someone to notice."

Although mum on details, the Oscar-nominated star said the "very romantic" proposal went down about a week ago in New York.

It will be the second marriage for Hudson, who divorced the Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson in 2006 after nearly six years. The amicable exes share son Ryder, 7.

Us Weekly was first to break news of Hudson's second pregnancy back in January.

Her marriage news comes as something of a surprise. Although she and Bellamy, 32, have been inseparable since her pregnancy announcement, she said in January, "I don't feel it necessary to get married ... I already have one child, and have had one divorce, so it is not necessarily the golden ticket. I just want to be happy."

Bellamy gushed of his love while accepting a Grammy in February, thanking "my beautiful pregnant girlfriend" at the podium in L.A.

The duo reportedly met years ago in Australia, but didn't become romantic until late spring 2010 -- finally stepping out together in June.

