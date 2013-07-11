Kate Middleton hasn't been craving pickles and ice cream during her pregnancy. Instead, the 31-year-old Duchess of Cambridge has been feasting on vegetarian curry. Chan Shingadia, owner of Bucklebury's Peach's Spar store, tells Us Weekly that Middleton has been enjoying homemade dishes prepared by his wife, Hash Shingadia, who was a guest at the royal wedding in April 2011.

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton's baby bump style

"She has been eating them during the pregnancy," Chan reveals. "The Duchess has come in several times for our curries, before she got married, and quite a few times afterwards." Middleton last visited the shop -- near the Middleton family home -- during the second week of June. During her most recent visit, Hash says, Middleton "took away [the dish] with some rice and naan bread."

The curry is made of potatoes, peas, black lentils, spinach and cauliflower. "It's not spicy," says Chan. "Very mild." The owner adds that the mom-to-be makes her own purchases, "but I imagine she shares the meals with [Prince William]. There is enough for more than just one to eat."

PHOTOS: Brush up on all the royal family tree

Because the dish is not officially sold in stores, Middleton only discovered it after she "smelled something delicious" while visiting the store three years ago, Chan tells Us. He explained that it was his wife cooking upstairs and offered to give her some to take home. Since then, the University of St. Andrews graduate "has made repeat orders," Chan says.

PHOTOS: Princess Diana's first pregnancy with William

In addition to eating well, Middleton has also remained active throughout her pregnancy. The Bucklebury native -- due Thursday, July 11 -- often took morning walks with her dog, Lupo, and hired a private instructor for prenatal yoga classes.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Middleton's Favorite Pregnancy Dish Is Vegetarian Curry!