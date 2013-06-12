Kate to formally name 'Royal Princess' cruise ship
LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Cambridge will officially name the new "Royal Princess" cruise liner at a gala ceremony.
The former Kate Middleton plans to board the vessel for the naming ceremony, which will include a blessing and the traditional smashing of a bottle across the hull.
The ceremony in Southampton on Thursday will include a brief tour of the ship for the duchess, who is expected to give birth to her and Prince William's first child in mid-July.
It is expected to be her final planned solo event before the birth.
The new 3,600-passenger ship is scheduled to begin cruising the Mediterranean this summer.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jan. 03, 2019 'The Sopranos' cast: where are they now?