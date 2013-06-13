If you've got it, flaunt it! Kate Upton wasn't shy about showing off her curvy figure while strolling on the sand during a shoot for upcoming flick The Other Woman in New York's the Hamptons on Wednesday, June 12. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was all smiles as she pranced around the beach in a tiny white bikini and aviator shades.

Upton, who turned 21 just two days earlier, didn't seem to mind that her suit could barely contain her curves either, as she good-naturedly adjusted her bikini in between takes.

The flick, which also stars Cameron Diaz and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, revolves around a woman (Diaz) who discovers that her beau (Coster-Waldau) is not only married, but also has a much-younger girlfriend (Upton).

At Wednesday's shoot, the Game of Thrones actor also had the enviable job of performing a kissing scene with the buxom blonde. But it's not Coster-Waldau that Upton reportedly has an eye on.

Earlier this week, the model sparked dating rumors after she was spotted celebrating her birthday with Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy in New York City's Upper East Side neighborhood. The pair looked "very canoodly" as they enjoyed dinner together at Scalinatella restaurant, an eyewitness told Us Weekly.

"It was a very intimate meal," the source added, noting that Upton and Chmerkovskiy were holding hands at the table.

"It's very new," another source told Us. "They were set up through friends. They just started dating." When contacted by Us, Chmerkovskiy's rep declined to comment on his personal life, and a source close to Upton said the two are just good friends.

