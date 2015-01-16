After being romantically linked to millionaire Jeff Prescott, reality star Kate Gosselin is setting the record straight on her dating life ...or rather lack thereof.

The 39-year-old "Kate Plus 8" star tells People that though both she and her kids would love to see her dating, she's not back out there just yet. "I'm like, 'Really?'" she says of the rumors that her and Prescott are an item. "I get it. Everyone wants me to be dating. I hear it loud and clear. It just doesn't happen that easily, but I want it just as much as everyone else does."

Kate -- who divorced Jon Gosselin, the father of her eight children, in 2009 -- also says her kids are ready for her to tie the knot again. "Leah says, 'We need someone besides you to look up to.' They long for it."

The reality star -- who is currently competing on "Celebrity Apprentice" -- admits that she'd "love to believe in love again," and has a pretty good grasp on what type of person she's looking for. "Just that person who can put their foot down. Because I'm not so scary," she says. "Somebody who is highly motivated and loves a huge challenge and has tons of energy. This person would have to be not just willing, but excited at the prospect of eight kids and all the craziness."

A new season of "Kate Plus 8" premiered on Jan. 13, and in talking to People, the mother-of-eight ponders whether there is a person out there who can take on her big life. "At this point I wonder, 'Is there someone who can pop in and take up our crazy situation and enjoy it and would be good for us?'"