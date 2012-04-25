Katherine Heigl Adopts Second Child

Us Weekly

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley have adopted their second daughter, a rep for the actress confirms to Us Weekly. No other details were available.

The couple, who wed in 2007, adopted daughter Naleigh from South Korea in 2009. "Josh and I started talking about [adoption] before we were even engaged," Heigl told Scholastic Parent & Child in February. "My sister Meg is Korean, and my parents adopted her three years before I was born. I wanted my own family to resemble the one I came from, so I always knew I wanted to adopt from Korea."

Kelley, 32, "had to learn" to embrace the idea of adoption at first, Heigl explained. "But he was so gracious and accepting."

The "One for the Money" actress, 33, said she and her singer-songwriter husband were open to all methods of having children.

"We have talked about having biological children as well, but we decided to adopt first," Heigl explained. "I just wanted to be a mom. So however we did that, it's fine with me. I'd like to adopt again."

Heigl hopes to raise their children with "integrity and morality," she told the magazine. "We feel strongly about these things, especially because of the industries we're in. We'll have to work a little bit harder to keep Naleigh grounded and to make sure she understands how blessed she is -- how blessed we all are."

