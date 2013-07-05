Kelley family 4th of July party! Katherine Heigl posted family photos on Instagram of her Independence Day celebration with husband Josh Kelley and daughters Naleigh, 4, and Adalaide, 14 months, at their home in Utah.

In one shot, Heigl, 34, showed off her slim body in a green printed bikini while posing poolside with singer Kelley, 33, who was enjoying a cool beverage. "Happy 4th of July to all those celebrating today!" the former Grey's Anatomy actress captioned the photo. "Xoxo the Kelley's!!"

The couple, who wed in December 2007, adopted Naleigh from South Korea in 2009 and Adalaide in 2012 from Louisiana.

In another adorable photo, Kelley goes shirtless while swimming with his daughters. Naleigh gave her dad a big hug in the pool, while Adalaide relaxed in a baby float in the sweet snapshot.

"Daddy's girls!!!" Heigl wrote as the caption. "Had a wonderful 4th hope you all celebrating did as well!!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katherine Heigl Shows Off Slim Bikini Body, Josh Kelley Goes Shirtless