Kathy Griffin is taking it easy on Lindsay Lohan.

"I'm more likely to make fun of Lindsay Lohan a year ago," the My Life on the D-List star tells Popeater. "She was clubbing every night with the girlfriend and, like, DJing -- but now it seems like she's in the throes of real trouble.

Lohan gave the newest issue of Us Weekly> a wide-ranging interview over several lengthy phone calls and emails where she was agitated and crying over her recent split from Sam Ronson. Sources told Us they feared she was suicidal.

See photos of all of Lindsay's loves.

Continues Griffin: "It feels like kicking her when she's down. Believe it or not, I might kind of take her out for the time being. That's a little hard to find the comedy in."

One person she doesn't mind mocking: Chris Brown, who recently pleaded not guilty to allegedly assaulting Rihanna.

Look back at Chris and Rihanna's happier days.

"It's heartbreaking to me...it seems like she's suffering from classic battered woman syndrome," says Griffin, who will dedicate a raunchy song to Brown when she hosts Bravo's A-List Awards on April 15.

The fifth season of D-List premieres this June, and Griffin says "the theme this year is that I'm an A-lister in training. I don't know if you've seen the photos of me with Paris Hilton, but I'm a member of young Hollywood now. We're BFF."

See photos of stars being funny.

Hilton was the one who convinced the 48-year-old to slip into a skimpy bikini, she says.

"I wanted to tell you about my new career as a hot bikini model," Griffin jokes. "I find it's very difficult to be objectified by Hollywood and be thought of as merely a sex object.

"I remember hearing this hilarious interview with Mischa Barton during the OC, where she said that there was a prejudice against pretty people," she continues. "Now I know what she was talking about. I feel that there is a prejudice against me because of my hot bikini bod, and you know what? That's not my fault. Last time I checked, this is America and that isn't a crime."