It was fun while it lasted.

The Broadway play Dead Accounts, starring Katie Holmes and Norbert Leo Butz, will close on Jan. 6, 2013 -- seven weeks ahead of schedule. "I am extremely proud of this production and the cast. Theresa Rebeck and Jack O'Brien have created an inspiring and hilarious new play and we are all sad to see Dead Accounts end on Broadway," producer Jeffrey Finn tells Us Weekly in a statement. "I look forward to working with this remarkably talented cast and creative team again very soon."

PHOTOS: How Tom Cruise changed Katie Holmes

Holmes, 34, received warm reviews for her portrayal of an Ohio woman whose secretive brother (Butz) returns home after a long absence. Dead Accounts began previews on Nov. 5 and opened Nov. 29 at the Music Box Theatre in New York City. It was originally scheduled to end Feb. 24, 2013.

PHOTOS: Katie Holmes' life as a mom

In the December issue of Vogue, Tom Cruise's ex-wife explained why she thrives doing live theater. "It's exciting because there's no close-up, so a person has to use every inch of themselves," Holmes said. "So you're never done -- and who wants to be done? It's just another opportunity to keep growing."

PHOTOS: Katie Holmes' red carpet evolution

Holmes first acted on Broadway in the 2008 revival of Arthur Miller's All My Sons.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katie Holmes' Broadway Play Dead Accounts Closing 7 Weeks Early