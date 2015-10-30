Katie Holmes is not participating in Leah Remini's highly-touted 20/20 interview in which she discusses leaving Scientology and what life in the religion is like.

ABC had alluded to Katie's participation in promos for the program.

The Leah/Katie tangled web began after the "King Of Queens" star claimed in her interview that she was once disciplined and "written up" by a Scientology official for an incident involving Cruise and Holmes.

"He was like, forcibly kissing Katie," Leah told Dan Harris, who interviewed her. "And I said, 'Hey, get a freaking room.' And uh, well, I was written up for that."

In response to a request for comment from 20/20, Katie issued a statement via her publicist.

"I regret having upset Leah in the past, and wish her only the best in the future," Katie says.

Katie, who was married to Tom Cruise, the face of Scientology, has never spoken about the religion, nor Leah, until now. It has not known what, if anything, Leah says about Katie in her upcoming book or the 20/20 special.

"In response to an email sent from the producers or fact-checkers from 20/20 asking a plethora of questions, we supplied no answers and instead gave only a one-sentence statement in response," Katie's publicist told PEOPLE. "Katie is not making an appearance on the special, nor is she discussing Scientology, or her former marriage, and this quote was provided through her publicist."

"For any outlet to suggest otherwise is misleading; I would think Leah and the book stand on their own, and don't need to trade off Katie Holmes for people to tune in."

Leah's anti-Scientology crusade has been well-publicized ever since she fled the religion. In a promo clip, she spoke about the "Mission: Impossible" stars influence.

"Being critical of Tom Cruise is being critical of Scientology itself," she said. "You are a person who is anti the aims and goals of Scientology, you are evil."