Katie Holmes on Tom Cruise Divorce Coverage: There Are a Lot of People With Much Bigger Problems

Though her high-profile divorce from Tom Cruise continues to make headlines, Katie Holmes has other matters to worry about.

Speaking to Women's Wear Daily on Sept. 6, the single 33-year-old briefly mentioned her recent split from Cruise, 50, her husband of nearly six years. "I have a lot of feelings about the press," Holmes said with a smile. "There are a lot of people with much bigger problems and who are less fortunate. I try to keep it all in perspective."

Holmes, who was recently named the first celebrity spokeswoman for Bobbi Brown cosmetics, was less forthcoming when asked where in the Big Apple her 6-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, will attend school this fall. "They'll find out in due time," the New York-based actress says. (The famous tot has been linked to both the Academy of the Sacred Heart and Avenues.)

As the actress prepares to show her first collection at New York Fashion Week, the Holmes & Yang designer is also gearing up for her Broadway return in "Dead Accounts," debuting Nov. 29.

