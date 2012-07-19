Katie Holmes is getting right back to work!

After the actress finalized her divorce and custody agreement with Tom Cruise on July 9, Holmes, 33, has signed up for her first post-split project.

The Dawson's Creek star will star in Theresa Rebeck's new play, Dead Accounts, as Lorna on Broadway this fall. The five-character comedy will be directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien and will open at the Music Box Theatre in NYC.

In the wake of her split with Cruise, 50, the actress has been keeping busy in the Big Apple this week while her daughter, Suri Cruise, 6, spends quality time with her actor dad. The father-daughter duo recently visited Suri's favorite gymnastics spot at Chelsea Piers and went on a helicopter ride, while Holmes hit up the gym.

Before filing for divorce from Cruise, sources told Us Weekly exclusively that Holmes rented her own New York City apartment -- separate from the downtown property the couple shared when they're were in town together.

Dead Accounts will be Holmes' first return to the Broadway stage since she appeared in All My Sons in 2008.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katie Holmes Returning to Broadway After Tom Cruise Divorce