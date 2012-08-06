Another big day on the town for Suri Cruise!

The six-year-old and her mom Katie Holmes spent Monday afternoon brushing up on their art history during a visit to the Museum of Modern Art in NYC. Suri, clad in a frilly white dress, noshed on an ice cream cone as she strolled hand in hand with her mama on their way in to the building.

Two weekends ago, the mother-daughter pair hit the Bronx Zoo (where they fed giraffes!) and lunched at trendy Meatpacking District eatery Pastis. (Last weekend, the lucky elementary schooler jetted to Disney World with dad Tom Cruise.)

More than one month after Holmes filed for divorce from Suri's father, 50, an insider tells Us Weekly the newly single mom, who received primary custody of her little girl in the settlement, is doing just fine adjusting to her new life.

"She's doing really great. She's so strong, she's an independent girl with her own ideas," the insider shares. "She is fine."

