Katy Perry just can't quit John Mayer. The off-and-on couple made a rare public appearance together at The Friars Foundation gala honoring Don Rickles at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City on Monday, June 24. Though Mayer posed for pictures with Bob Newhart, Joan Rivers, Kathy Griffin, Bob Saget and Lewis Black, Perry skipped the red carpet and headed inside.

Once Perry and Mayer reunited, they were seated at the same table as Rivers. "They were very much together," a fellow attendee tells Us Weekly of the pop star, 28, and the rocker, 35. "It was a date night." Before their meal was served, the musicians took a few pictures with soldiers. Perry also chatted up Saget and comedian Louis C.K.

"During dinner, Katy and John looked at each other like they were the only people in the room," the attendee reveals. "Katy didn't stop smiling and John kept whispering in her ear. A few times, their faces were so close it looked like they were about to kiss, but they didn't. They were very intimate and seemed very much in love."

Mayer also kissed a Sally LaPointe-clad Perry on the cheek, according to the source. Shortly after the "Paper Dolls" singer performed towards the end of the evening, he and Perry left hand-in-hand.

The outing comes two months after their second breakup; the exes first reunited at Perry's brand-new Hollywood Hills home on May 27 for a Memorial Day barbecue. "They seem to be back together -- or back together-ish," an observer told Us at the time. "They were very flirty and having a really good time together. They have good chemistry."

When she was interviewed for her July Vogue cover, Perry and Mayer were no longer seeing each other. Even so, the "Part of Me" singer spoke kindly of the famous womanizer, whose exes include Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Simpson. "I was madly in love with him. I still am madly in love with him," the once-wed singer told the magazine. "All I can say about that relationship is that he's got a beautiful mind."

"Beautiful mind, tortured soul," Perry added. "I do have to figure out why I am attracted to these broken birds."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katy Perry and John Mayer Hold Hands After Don Rickles Roast