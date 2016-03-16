Katy Perry meets Orlando Bloom's mom, plus more celeb news

Katy Perry meets Orlando Bloom's mom in England

Things must be getting serious. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom just got back to Los Angeles from a trip to England, where Orlando introduced the singer to friends and family -- including his mom, Sonia. "They flew private jet with Orlando's friends from London to another part of England and then drove all over the place for a week," a source tells People. The pair have done little to hide their affection for one another since hitting it off after the Golden Globes, stepping out on various dates and even taking a trip to Hawaii together. But few things say "next level relationship status" like meeting the folks …

