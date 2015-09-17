One of these things is not like the others. As Katy Perry took the stage to perform during New York Fashion Week, an iconic week that sees its fair share of picture-perfect models, she indicated that she may not belong there.

"I always feel like an outcast or a black sheep because I'm no longer [a] sample size," she told the crowd at an exclusive party on Sept. 16 before ripping into her hit "Firework."

Video from the event shows Katy even dedicate the song not to the models, designers or celebrities, but rather to their assistants.

"This next song is a song I want you to remember when you're going about your day and you rip your pants, you have two Band-Aids fall off of the back of your heel, you're sweating, there's coffee all over your blouse," she said. "I'm talking about all the assistants here. And you feel, maybe, like a little plastic bag."

"We're all human," she said. "We all start somewhere."

The 30-minute concert -- in which Katy belted out a slew of her hits -- was a part of a party by Harper's Bazaar. Celebrities on hand to see Katy included Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Rita Ora, Kate Upton and Jaden Smith. Someone else there: Mariah Carey, who Katy called out, and has fangirled over before. "You paved the way for so many of us," she said.