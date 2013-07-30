Katy Perry's Smurfiest looks

By Chris Gardner

The Smurfs are back with another installment of the hit movie franchise, and Katy Perry is returning as the voice of Smurfette. And even though two years have passed since the last film, Miss Perry had more than made up for lost time with her Smurf-inspired style. We've rounded up some of her most outrageous blue ensembles for your voting pleasure. (Unless your name is Gargamel. In that case, there's no need to vote because we already know you're anti-blue eveything ...)