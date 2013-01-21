WASHINGTON (AP) — Ke$ha is an all-American girl — or at least she was following Inauguration Day at a concert Monday night.

The pop singer sported a bright red suit, blue shoes and a white shirt on the red carpet ahead of her performance at the 9:30 Club. The back on her suit read "U$A."

"I'm very proud to be an American tonight. I'm excited we have another four years," she said in an interview.

The 25-year-old said she was moved by President Barack Obama's speech at the Capitol launching his second term in office.

"I really appreciate him addressing equal rights," said Ke$ha, who is a supporter of gay rights. "It's an issue very close to my heart."

The patriotic vibe continued when she hit the stage just after midnight, where her four male background dancers wore cropped shirts bearing the American flag.

She no longer had on a suit, now wearing a shimmery black and silver leotard as she danced to her pop hits like "TiK ToK," ''We R Who We R" and "Die Young."

"Our president rules. In honor of President Obama, let's party," she said before performing another hit, the jam "Blow."

She gave Obama another shout-out before singing "Your Love Is My Drug."

"I'm looking for a boyfriend or a girlfriend. This next song's about love, so I'm going to dedicate this to Mr. Barack Obama because I love him."

But he wasn't the only Obama the singer has fallen for.

"She's beautiful. She's so chic," she said of first lady Michelle Obama in the interview. "Her outfit, the purple gloves, the bangs. She's a very classy woman."

Ke$ha's concert Monday was a charity show for the Recording Industry Association of America and Musicians on Call.

She performed for roughly 40 minutes with a four-piece band as gold confetti burst from the stage. And there was alcohol.

"Can I have beer? I'm being serious," she said before grabbing — and drinking — a beer from someone in the crowd. "Thank you."

Follow Mesfin Fekadu on Twitter at http://twitter.com/MusicMesfin