Keira Knightley marries James Righton in low-key ceremony

Keira Knightley is no bridezilla. On Saturday, May 4, the "Anna Karenina" actress married Klaxons keyboardist James Righton, and according to the Daily Mail, there was little ado over the "I dos." The couple kept things very low-key, exchanging vows in an intimate ceremony in the south of France before just a dozen or so of their closest friends and family, the Mail reports.

Pictures of the happy occasion show the Oscar-nominated star, 28, leaving the Mazan Town Hall hand-in-hand with her new husband, 29, as guests cheer them into a waiting silver Renault Clio. Knightley -- in a simple but elegant short, strapless tulle dress with pink flats, a cropped Chanel jacket, and a daisy-chain garland atop her shoulder-length brown tresses -- looks radiant and relaxed.

"It was a very moving ceremony," an onlooker told the Daily Mail. "Keira looked extremely moved by the whole thing -- there were certainly tears of happiness."

According to the Mail, the newly minted husband and wife will celebrate with a slightly bigger party on Saturday night, at Knightley's mother's home a few miles outside Mazan. Righton's band is expected to perform for the 50 or so guests, rumored to include actress Sienna Miller. The couple also reportedly plan to throw a second bash once they return to Britain.

This is the first marriage for both the Klaxons rocker and the Pride and Prejudice star, who previously dated actor Rupert Friend for five years. Their romance went public in April 2011, when they were photographed kissing in an East London park. A little more than a year later, in May 2012, Righton proposed.

"He can turn into this lovestruck puppy around her," a mutual pal told Us Weekly last year, adding that the rocker's friends encouraged him to pop the question. "Honestly, they're good for each other."

