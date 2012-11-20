The bad news: Kelly Clarkson and boyfriend Brandon Blackstock are not engaged.

The good news: It's only a matter of time until they are!

The "Mr. Know It All" singer, 30, chatted with Ellen DeGeneres during a Tuesday appearance on "Ellen" about rumors that she and the Nashville-based talent manager are already set to tie the knot.

"Everyone thinks we are [engaged]. We're not," Clarkson explained. "We've actually been dating for nine months."

Still, the inaugural "American Idol" winner is more than hopeful that she'll be Mrs. Blackstock one day.

"We are totally going to get married. We love each other," she gushed of Blackstock, who's the son of Clarkson's longtime manager Narvel Blackstock, and the stepson of Reba McEntire. "We are totally going to get married one day. No, he has two children and I'm new … I mean, he's got to put a ring on it at some point."

But the typically low-key Clarkson is happy to "wait it out," she told DeGeneres -- and don't expect bridezilla-like antics from this superstar.

"Honestly, I've never been the girl to plan a wedding ... We will totally, probably elope."

Us Weekly was first to break news of Clarkson's romance with Blackstock earlier this year.

