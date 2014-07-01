She's earned it! Kelly Clarkson gave birth to her daughter River Rose earlier this month, and now the new mommy is kicking back and enjoying life's postpartum treats.

PHOTOS: Celeb moms brag about their kids

"I still can't believe I made a human. #topthat #firstglassofwineintenmonths #pump&dump :)," she tweeted on June 30.

PHOTOS: Kelly's body evolution

Brandon Blackstock's wife was thrilled to welcome her little one, sharing the baby's first photo in a bright red pram on June 20.

Apart from the photo, Clarkson, 32, also tweeted an observation about motherhood.

PHOTOS: Post-baby bikini body

"Is it weird that I wait every day to hear my little baby laugh ....I just really want to hear her giggle and all I get are quirky smiles :)," she tweeted on June 27.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Kelly Clarkson debuts daughter

Kelly talks sex

Lord of the ring? Not so much