Kelly Clarkson drinks first glass of wine after giving birth, gushes about daughter River
She's earned it! Kelly Clarkson gave birth to her daughter River Rose earlier this month, and now the new mommy is kicking back and enjoying life's postpartum treats.
"I still can't believe I made a human. #topthat #firstglassofwineintenmonths #pump&dump :)," she tweeted on June 30.
Brandon Blackstock's wife was thrilled to welcome her little one, sharing the baby's first photo in a bright red pram on June 20.
Apart from the photo, Clarkson, 32, also tweeted an observation about motherhood.
"Is it weird that I wait every day to hear my little baby laugh ....I just really want to hear her giggle and all I get are quirky smiles :)," she tweeted on June 27.
