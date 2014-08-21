Too cute! Kelly Clarkson made her first appearance since giving birth to her daughter, River Rose, two months ago in her ALS ice bucket challenge video on Thursday, Aug. 21.

PHOTOS: Kelly's body evolution

"Hey this is Kelly Clarkson and I'm really nervous about this," the country crooner tells the camera in leggings, sunglasses, and a comfy T-shirt. "I was nominated by a ton of mean people to do the ALS ice bucket challenge and we've been trying to do it but we're just really nervous about it," the first-time mom added while pacing back and forth alongside her hubby Brandon Blackstock.

PHOTOS: 'American Idol' babies

"I hope I can lift the bucket because it's really heavy," the 32-year-old nervously laughed before hesitating to dump the freezing water over herself.

Before finally completing the challenge, the couple nominated Brian and Val Pittman, Alyssa and Sean Watson, Ashley Arrison and Aben Eubanks, Joe and Christina West and Narvel Blackstock.

PHOTOS: 'American Idol' winners

Watch Kelly and Brandon's adorable video above to see just how nervous she was!

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Most expensive celeb engagement rings

Pamela Anderson, Carey Hart slam ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

Celebs who wed in 2013