It's been less than six months since Kelly Osbourne secretly got engaged to vegan baker Matthew Mosshart (as reported exclusively by Us Weekly), and the 28-year-old Fashion Police co-host is already thinking about starting a family. She does, however, jokingly worry about the consequences of childbirth. "I do want babies," Kelly tells the July issue of Cosmopolitan, "but I don't want a great big vagina."

Though the typically candid star doesn't divulge wedding details, she does explain why she's in it for the long haul with Mosshart. "He just wants to love me, and I just wanted to be loved by him," the lavender-haired star says of her beau. "Every single other guy I've dated has wanted something from me. They'd call people I know and ask for favors. I'd have to say, 'Trust me. Telling someone you are my boyfriend isn't going to get you very far.'"

(Kelly was engaged to model Luke Worrall from 2009 to 2010; she accused him of cheating on her with a transgendered woman. The former MTV reality star has also dated photographer Anton Lombardi.)

In her Cosmopolitan cover story, Kelly also speaks openly about her father Ozzy Osbourne's recent drug and alcohol relapse. "I love and respect that he's honest enough to say, 'Yes, I did this. It was my fault.' He's a real man. Most people would hide, and he doesn't," she says of her rocker dad, who announced he was seeking treatment in April 2013. "It doesn't make me love him any less. It took a long time to get to that place, but I understand it now. And my mother does, too. We had a TV show about this. Now people are trying to act like it's a new story."

Kelly can certainly relate to her father's struggle, as she's been to rehab four times for drug and alcohol related issues. "He's an addict; I'm an addict. It's going to be one of those things we battle for the rest of our lives," she tells the magazine. "I take the necessary precautions. If you're not happy and healthy, it's not worth any of it. Everyone says sex, drugs, and rock and roll are fun. It ain't fun. It is not something to glorify."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kelly Osbourne: "I Do Want Babies, But I Don't Want a Great Big Vagina"