Kelly Osbourne's most accident-prone moments

kelly osbourne broken arm

By Jessica Wedemeyer

We have a suggestion for Kelly Osbourne: Girl, you gotta start paying more attention -- or maybe invest in a fashion-forward hardhat. The "Fashion Police" star is seriously accident-prone. In honor of her 29th birthday on Oct. 27, read on for Kelly's most accident-prone moments -- from self-inflicted black eyes to broken bones and more.

Dogfight Fracture

Hasn't she heard the rule about never breaking up a dogfight? The starlet ended up in an arm sling in early 2010 after she was caught in the middle of a canine row at mom Sharon Osbourne's home. "I was trying to stop the dogs from fighting at my mum's and managed to fracture my radial head!" she explained on Twitter. Ouch! Kelly was photographed sporting her not especially fashionable arm accessory in London on March 23.