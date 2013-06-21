The expanding Kardashian clan won't have to worry about hiring a babysitter anytime soon. Kim Kardashian's half-sister Kendall Jenner tells Us Weekly that she's excited to be an aunt for the third time, and is excited to spend time with her new, week-old niece North West.

The model revealed that she's even bought a present for Kim and Kanye West's bundle of joy. "I bought a little pig for the newborn," she told Us at the opening of Sugar Factory American Brasserie in NYC on Thursday, June 20. When asked how the new parents are doing, Jenner told reporters that "They're doing great, everyone's good."

Kardashian, 32, left Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills on Friday, June 21, one week after prematurely giving birth to North in what a source called a "scary" medical emergency.

Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian clan have been frequent visitors at Kardashian's bedside, along with the reality star's BFFs Brittny Gastineau and Jonathan Cheban.

"I love kids, so it's so much fun for me," Jenner said of the new addition to the family. "I love hanging out with Mason and Penelope," she said of sister Kourtney Kardashian's kids.

Jenner added that her most famous big sister has given her primo red carpet tips over the years. "Kim always says [to] tilt your jaw down and suck in your teeth to give you a flattering angle," she said, adding that her mom and sisters are "all good advice givers."

"They know what I want to do and they've been supporting me in every way," she said.

Earlier this year, the 17-year-old landed a gig appearing in a swimsuit campaign for Agua Bendita, which includes Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel among its models.

