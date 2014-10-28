Despite rumors of his infidelity, Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are apparently giving it another go! In fact, they're doubling down on their relationship.

In Touch is reporting that not only is Kendra taking her husband back, but that the "Kendra on Top" stars are also renewing their wedding vows.

RELATED: Kendra meeting with divorce lawyers, plus more romance rumors

"Hank presented her with a wedding ring, a replica of the ring he gave Kendra when they got married that she flushed down the toilet after the cheating scandal broke," an insider told the magazine. "Then he asked her to renew their wedding vows -- and she accepted!"

The couple will be starring in next season of "Marriage Boot Camp." It was while filming the finale that Hank popped the question.

RELATED: Kendra, Emma Watson and more stars share their guilty food pleasures

Kendra's decision comes just a few weeks after an episode of "Kendra on Top" aired showing the former Playboy model on an expletive-filled tirade about the alleged affair. "It's divorce time," she said on the show.

RELATED: Kendra and Hank: A romance retrospective

On her decision to forgive Hank, an insider at "Marriage Boot Camp" said, "The cast was stunned when they exchanged vows. No one thought they were being honest with themselves."

Kendra even snapped at co-star Tami Roman, who "told her to wake up about Hank," the insider says. "Kendra lost it and yelled, 'Don't [expletive] with me. I'm not a pushover.'"