Let the Princess Bride puns begin! Runway model Kendra Spears will be marrying into royalty, His Highness the Aga Khan announced in a press release on Friday, Apr. 26. Spears, 24, will tie the knot with the Aga Khan's eldest son, Prince Rahim Aga Khan, in a traditional Muslim ceremony. The date has not yet been set.

The Aga Khan is the Spiritual Leader or Imam of the global community of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, and currently resides in France.

PHOTOS: Most amazing royal wedding dresses ever

"Thank you all for the kind tweets! We're very excited!" Spears tweeted on Friday shortly after the announcement. The Seattle native has been a staple in the fashion world since winning a Ford Models competition in 2008, and has appeared in publications like Vogue and Elle, as well as in campaigns like Diane von Furstenberg, Calvin Klein, and Emporio Armani.

According to the release, Spears also has a "strong interest in arts and architecture."

PHOTOS: Princess Diana's wedding day

Her husband-to-be, 41-year-old Prince Rahim Aga Khan, is a graduate of Brown University and currently involved in "poverty reduction efforts, notably micro-credit activities" through the Aga Khan Development Network, in places as far-reaching as Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

The royal family has had a history of model brides -- Spears' soon-to-be father-in-law was married to British model Sarah Croker-Poole and his father (Prince Rahim Aga Khan's grandfather) was married to Rita Hayworth.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kendra Spears, Model, to Become a Princess, Marry Prince Rahim Aga Khan