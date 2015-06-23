She's got his back! Kendra Wilkinson has come out staunchly defending her ex-boyfriend Hugh Hefner, and, in turn, discounting Holly Madison's claims of her hellish life in the Playboy Mansion.

She even paints Holly as a gold digger who had ulterior motives for being Hef's girlfriend and is now getting her "revenge" since her plan, so to speak, didn't work out.

RELATED: Playboy rejects

"Since Day 1 of living at the mansion, this person, Holly, you could tell she had an ulterior motive every minute being at the mansion," Kendra told People.com. "That motive was as clear as day: she wanted Hef's kids; she wanted a piece of Playboy; and she wanted to marry Hef for obviously his will."

"That didn't happen," she continued, "so what do you think is going to happen? Revenge. We're witnessing some revenge here."

RELATED: Holly wants another baby "hopefully soon"

The "Kendra On Top" star said Holly's claims that the Playboy founder created a "twisted world" full of backstabbing, drug use and manipulation are simply "not real."

"Hef has dated thousands of women. Most of them still love him and they come back and love Hef and thank him for what he's done for them," she said. "I am so appreciative of everything he has done for me."

RELATED: Stars at Disneyland

Without her Plaboy ties, Kendra said she wouldn't have met her husband, Hank Baskett, nor have had her two children.

"I'm in a really good place because of the mansion and I've moved on," she said. "I've moved on and I've grown. There are some people out there who haven't done that."

Holly told Wonderwall.com that she's had her fair share of haters, like her former "The Girls Next Door" co-star, since she wrote her biography "Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny," which comes out June 23.

"People are like, 'You're biting the hand that fed you.' But I don't think they realize the duality of it. I don't think they realize that by living at the mansion for so many years, we had our freedoms very restricted. There was a very heavy price that came with it. Everything in my life now, nothing is because of [Hef] or because of Playboy. I cut myself off completely and started over from scratch."