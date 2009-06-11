In this exclusive clip of Sunday's Kendra (10 p.m., ET; E!), Kendra Wilkinson -- who announced this week that she is pregnant -- meets fiance Hank Baskett's folks for the first time.

Wilkinson worries if her outfit is appropriate to wear in Baskett's hometown of Clovis, N.M.

"Sometimes, small cities are conservative," she says. "I hope I don't stick out like a sore thumb. I know my boobs will!"

Wilkinson and Baskett are set to wed June 27 at the Playboy mansion.