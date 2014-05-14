Kenny Rogers wants you to get checked for skin cancer. The country legend is following in Hugh Jackman's footsteps and urging fans to be cautious about their skin after the 75-year-old had skin cancer removed from his face.

On May 14, Rogers posted a photo of himself to his Instagram with a bandaged faced, along with the humorous caption "… but you should see the other guy!"

The country crooner added: "Had a bit of skin cancer removed today -- I recommend everyone go get checked, especially since May is National Skin Cancer Detection & Prevention Month. Don't worry though, I'm gonna look great in Knoxville this weekend!"

Just last week, Hugh Jackman, who was diagnosed with skin cancer in November 2013, also took to his Instagram, sharing a similar pic where he showed he'd had cancerous cells removed from his nose.

"Another Basel Cell Carsinoma. All out now. Thanks Dr. Albom and Dr. Arian. PLEASE! PLEASE! WEAR SUNSCREEN!," the X-Men actor posted.

