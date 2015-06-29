A few years after one humiliating weight-driven incident, Kevin Smith has a new body and he isn't afraid to show it off!

The actor-director-producer took to Twitter to post a before-and-after photo of himself where he proudly (and rightfully so!) boasted about his 85-lb. weight loss. In the side-by-side photo in which Kevin dressed similarly, one image is from 2008, and the other is from mid-June 2015.

"Left: me & my kid in 2008. Right: 2 weeks ago, 85 pounds later. I shan't wear pants and will never abort the shorts," Kevin captioned the dueling images. It's unknown what Kevin's weight topped out at, but he's clearly on the right track.

Kevin has previously said that he decided to lose weight following an embarrassing incident in 2010 where he was kicked off a Southwest Airlines plane for apparently being overweight and too large to fit into a single seat.

At the time, he went on a tirade, blasting the airline on Twitter, sending over 50 angry messages.

In a much better frame of mind now, Kevin also has a much better frame. In 2014 he told Men's Health magazine that the 2014 documentary "Fed Up" was a huge wake up call for him to live healthier.

"Awesome documentary, an anti-sugar documentary that completely changed my perception," he said, adding that he grew up paying no mind to his diet. "So then I watch this documentary last year, and I was, like, 'Oh, man, um, I really don't wanna die' - and I'm already 44 years old."