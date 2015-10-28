You think you know, but you have no idea! Khloe Kardashian is firing back at critics who think she did a magazine cover shoot to capitalize on Lamar Odom's situation.

"Shame on you all for thinking the worst of me," she wrote on Twitter. "It's been a tough few weeks. I don't need your f----- up energy!"

Khloe appeared on the cover of this week's People magazine. The main portion of the interview that accompanied that photos was done just before Lamar was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel and certainly before Khloe found out.

Critics, though, slammed the reality star, thinking that she decided to cash in on her husband's struggle by promoting her book, "Strong Looks Better Naked."

"I want to make this VERY clear.... My people cover, I shot and interviewed for PRIOR to all the events that happened," she tweeted. "It was contracted press for my book that I wrote months and months ago. Timing is what it is. PART 2."

In a series of messages, Khloe told her 16.7 million Twitter followers to know the facts before passing judgment.

The article did feature comments from Khloe about Lamar, which is why many people believed the main interview was done within the past week, which isn't true. Only a short interview was done this week, and it was done only because she was contracted to do so.

"I had to do a follow up 5 minute phoner after the events only because I was contracted to," she wrote. "I canceled my book tour to avoid this attention."

During that short five-minute interview, Khloe recalled the moment that she got the call about Lamar, which, by the way, happened a mere hours after the initial People interview finished two weeks ago.

"All I knew was I had to get there," she said. "I had to get to him and make sure he was okay. I hate that he was in that situation. I wouldn't want anybody in that situation, especially someone I love and care about."

It wasn't all haters. Khloe had supporters, too.

"To the ones who uplift and send love.... I love you more!," he wrote. "I appreciate the support. Have a great day babies! Kisses and hugs."