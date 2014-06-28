What, a new car wasn't enough? After surprising his lady love Khloe Kardashian with a brand new Jeep for her 30th birthday, rapper French Montana has continued to show his girlfriend with additional pricey presents.

French showered Khloe with $30,000-worth of jewels from jeweler Gabriel Jacobs. The Rafaello & Co company (which can be found at 22 West 47th Street in New York) designed her a flexible ring finger from its Rafaello Couture line. The intricate accessory is made of Colombian green emeralds and fancy yellow canaries.

The "Pop That" emcee also gifted Khloe with a set of grillz, including one with diamonds and the other without.

It looked like French's presents were well-received on Friday. The couple couldn't keep their hands off one another while celebrating on Khloe's yacht party off the New York harbor.

Kardashian wore a draped white gown that showed off her famous curves while her rapper beau held her close, giving her a few birthday smooches. The reality star took to social media to thank her man fans for their birthday support.

"THANK YOU thank you thank you for all the birthday love, wishes and blessings today!!!!! It means the world to me!!" she wrote.

