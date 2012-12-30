Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a baby

The Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- The Kardashian clan is getting bigger: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are expecting their first child.

The rapper announced at a concert Sunday night that his girlfriend is pregnant. He told the crowd of more than 5,000 at the Ovation Hall at the Revel Resort in song form: "Now you having my baby."

The crowd roared.

The mom-to-be followed up the announcement with her own message about the happy news. "It's true!! Kanye and I are expecting a baby," she wrote on her official site. "We feel so blessed and lucky and wish that in addition to both of our families, his mom and my dad could be here to celebrate this special time with us. Looking forward to great new beginnings in 2013 and to starting a family. Happy New Year!!! Xo"

Kourtney and Khloe Kardahsian and Kris Jenner also tweeted about baby news.

Kourtney tweeted, "Been wanting to shout from the rooftops with joy and now I can! Another angel to welcome to our family. Overwhelmed with excitement!" Khloe also tweeted, "Keeping secrets is hard with so many family members! Especially when you are so freaking excited!!!!! LOVE is everything!!!!"

Jenner tweeted, "Im a happy girl !!!!!!!!! Wowza!" and then followed that tweet with, "Oh BABY BABY BABY!!"

West also told concertgoers to congratulate his "baby mama" and that this was the "most amazing thing."

Representatives for West and Kardashian didn't immediately respond to emails about the pregnancy.

The rapper and reality TV star went public in March. Kardashian married NBA player Kris Humphries in August 2011 and their divorce is not finalized.

