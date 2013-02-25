Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pose for steamy magazine cover

WENN

Pregnant reality TV star Kim Kardashian has turned up the heat for the cover of a French magazine after stripping with her boyfriend Kanye West for a sexy photo shoot depicting them in the throes of passion.

They are set to become parents to their first child this summer, but that didn't stop the stars from posing suggestively for the steamy picture for L'Officiel Hommes.

The cover image, featuring a topless West with his back to the camera as Kardashian grips her man, is the pair's first joint magazine shoot since they began dating early last year.

Meanwhile, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" beauty has opened up about their relationship in a new interview with Cosmopolitan.

During the chat, Kardashian admits she has softened her stance on having children out of wedlock after previously giving her sister Kourtney a hard time after she became pregnant with her son, Mason, now two.

She tells the magazine, "I was like, 'You're not married! How could you do this?' I was really firm and strict. But she was like, 'Marriage isn't what I want.' And later, I realized she had a better family life than I did."

The 32-year-old insists she and West have discussed getting married in the future, but after her second union to basketball player Kris Humphries fell apart after just 72 days, she no longer wants to rush into such a big decision.

She says, "[Marriage] is something I know that we both want in our future, but I don't have this sense of urgency about it. I have this best friend who understands me and helps me through all my tough experiences, and vice versa, you know? It just feels like this is it for me."

However, Kardashian is convinced she's ready to become a mum after years of yearning for children: "I've always said that I wanted kids, but I don't think I ever would have been ready until now."

Kardashian split from Humphries in October, 2011 and began dating West in early 2012.

